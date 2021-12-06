Price of vegetables

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-6,000; Brinjal 250-6,500; Tomato 333-10,500; Bitter Gourd 2,000-6,000; Bottle Gourd 2,200-6,000; Ash Gourd 800-2,000; Green Chilli 110-6,000; Banana Green 1,000-3,600; Beans 400-10,000; Carrot 1,500-15,000; Cabbage 300-9,000; Ladies Finger 250-6,600; Snake Gourd 30,00-5,500; Beetroot 1,000-6,000; Cucumber 400-4,167; Ridge Gourd 2,400-7,800; Radish 1,000-6,800; Capsicum 250-9,000; Drumstick 1,200-19,800; Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,400; Knoll Khol 1,415-8,200; Lime 100-5,400.

