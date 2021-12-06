Left Menu

No shortage of coal in country: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:30 IST
No shortage of coal in country: Joshi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is no shortage of coal in the country, Union minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that coal stocks at generating plants had depleted due to some interruption in supply of dry fuel due to heavy rains, increased power demand, and less electricity generation by imported coal-based power plants.

Coal stock at power plants depleted to 7.2 million tonnes (MT) (sufficient for four days) as of October 8, 2021. Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 17.29 MT (sufficient for nine days) as of November 29, he said.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has dispatched around 54 MT more coal during April-October period in comparison to the same period of last year.

CIL has dispatched 291.72 MT coal during this period, against 237.75 MT during the same period of last fiscal.

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) generation report during the period of April to October, the coal based power generation is 594.34 BU, against 511.46 BU during the same period of the last fiscal.

The ministers of coal, power and railways had reviewed the power demand, coal supply and coal transportation to the thermal power plants in the country on September 21 and October 19, the minister said. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021