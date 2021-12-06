Provocative speech video recorded in Chandigarh, does not fall under Delhi's jurisdiction: Police tell Court

Delhi police submitted before a Delhi court that no cognizable offence is made out against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the alleged video of him making provocative speeches has been recorded in Chandigarh which is outside the jurisdiction of Delhi police. "From the contents of the complaint and alleged video attached with the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. As per the complaint, the alleged video has been recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi," said Delhi Police in its report.The Delhi Police submission came in its status report on a complaint filed by advocate Amit Sahni against Khattar in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for allegedly making provocative speeches to incite violence against the protesting farmers.

Delhi Police submitted that they have gone through the contents of the complaint and also viewed the CD attached with the complaint.The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 21 for submitting arguments on behalf of the complainant and activist Amit Sahni. Sahni has submitted that the controversial video is available on various social platforms on the internet and is viewed by netizens of Delhi and NCR. He also submitted that the farmers are already sitting on the border of Delhi NCR and in the past also law and order situation was created due to rallies and protests.Advocate Sahni also submitted that "such hate speech and incitement by government functionaries like the incumbent Chief Minister in its all potential could have spiked the agitation and created law and order situation in Delhi and NCR. Media reports also show that hate speech had caused unrest in various social circles."

The petitioner, Amit Sahni, who is an advocate by profession, has recently filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the CM on the basis of a controversial video that went viral.According to the petition, the video was recorded during a meeting of Haryana CM with workers belonging to BJP's Kisan morcha at his residence in Chandigarh. Advocate Sahni in his complaint said, "The contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by giving provocative speeches with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc."

The complainant stated, "Khattar is asking his party workers to create volunteers and not be afraid of going to jail for 2-6 months. Khattar further asked party workers that they would not be able to learn so much in these meetings but the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be registered in history. The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence." (ANI)

