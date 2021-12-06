Left Menu

BJP bats for lifting ban on toddy-tapping, sale in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:36 IST
BJP bats for lifting ban on toddy-tapping, sale in TN
  • Country:
  • India

BJP on Monday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to consider lifting the ban on tapping and selling of toddy in the State.

When the government itself is selling liquor which is affecting the health of the consumers leading to premature death, where is the justification of banning toddy which is considered a health drink, said BJP agricultural wing president G K Nagaraj.

With the income of farmers declining by the day, the Opposition conspired to repeal the farm laws which would have been beneficial for the farmers, he said in a statement.

There would be no future for farmers if the Chief Minister just issues statements, he said. The farmers want increased income for survival, he said.

Since cheap liquor sale from the rule of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi till today, the number of alcohol consumers had gone over one crore and the government gets an annual revenue of Rs. 33,811 crore from the business, Nagaraj said.

There was no benefit for those who consume Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold by the government as IMFL consumption causes mental and liver diseases, he said.

Lifting the ban on toddy would help increase the income of the farmers, Nagaraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021