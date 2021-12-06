BJP bats for lifting ban on toddy-tapping, sale in TN

BJP on Monday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to consider lifting the ban on tapping and selling of toddy in the State.

When the government itself is selling liquor which is affecting the health of the consumers leading to premature death, where is the justification of banning toddy which is considered a health drink, said BJP agricultural wing president G K Nagaraj.

With the income of farmers declining by the day, the Opposition conspired to repeal the farm laws which would have been beneficial for the farmers, he said in a statement.

There would be no future for farmers if the Chief Minister just issues statements, he said. The farmers want increased income for survival, he said.

Since cheap liquor sale from the rule of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi till today, the number of alcohol consumers had gone over one crore and the government gets an annual revenue of Rs. 33,811 crore from the business, Nagaraj said.

There was no benefit for those who consume Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold by the government as IMFL consumption causes mental and liver diseases, he said.

Lifting the ban on toddy would help increase the income of the farmers, Nagaraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)