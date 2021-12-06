Left Menu

Houston oil conference speakers pull out over Omicron worries

Energy prices that hit multi-year highs this fall have retreated with travel restrictions. Oil rose $2.20 a barrel to $72 on Monday on hopes the Omicron variant would be less damaging to demand and after Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of oil producer group OPEC on Friday raised its official selling prices to Asia and the United States.

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:20 IST
Houston oil conference speakers pull out over Omicron worries
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Plans for global energy industry officials to discuss future technologies and low-carbon strategies collided at a conference in Houston Monday with worries over a new coronavirus variant. The World Petroleum Conference began four days of panels that were expected to feature officials from countries including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India and the United States. But a series of withdrawals due to travel restrictions has sapped some of the event's star power.

Monday's conference sessions begin with executives from Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco, Equinor and TotalEnergies laying out their approaches to producing cleaner fuels. Off the week's program are eight energy ministers from top oil-producing nations including Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Qatar. Ministers from Argentina, Equatorial Guinea, Greece, Turkey and Romania as well as the chief executives of BP, Sonatrach and Qatar Energy also bowed out.

The absences resulted from "travel restrictions and concerns" about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers said. Replacements are being selected, a spokesperson said, including adding BP's U.S. chief to replace its CEO. The impact of the virus comes as the industry struggles with shortages of natural gas and power in Asia and Europe from output losses spurred by the pandemic. Energy prices that hit multi-year highs this fall have retreated with travel restrictions.

Oil rose $2.20 a barrel to $72 on Monday on hopes the Omicron variant would be less damaging to demand and after Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of oil producer group OPEC on Friday raised its official selling prices to Asia and the United States. OPEC and allies last week agreed to release more oil to markets while cautioning the new oil could stop if the coronavirus reduces demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021