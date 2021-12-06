Left Menu

Jyoti Prasad appointed Member (Law) of JERC for Goa and UTs

Power Minister R K Singh on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jyoti Prasad as Member Law of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission JERC for Goa and Union Territories.The JERC for all Union Territories except Delhi has been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:26 IST
Jyoti Prasad appointed Member (Law) of JERC for Goa and UTs
  • Country:
  • India

Power Minister R K Singh on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jyoti Prasad as Member (Law) of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Goa and Union Territories.

The JERC for all Union Territories except Delhi has been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. Subsequently, Goa also joined the joint commission. The commission consists of a chairperson and another member. ''Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh administered oath of office and secrecy to Ms Jyoti Prasad today as Member (Law) of JERC for Goa & UTs,'' a power ministry statement said. Prasad holds an LLB and B.Sc degrees. She retired as senior general manager (legal) from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) June 30, 2021.

Earlier, she worked as deputy general manager, AGM, chief manager and law officer (corporate centre) in PGCIL. Prior to this, she had practised law in the Delhi High Court from 1985 to 1993.

Major functions of JERC for Goa and UTs are to determine tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, regulate electricity purchase and procurement process of distribution licensee, facilitate intra-state transmission, among others, within the state of Goa and six Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021