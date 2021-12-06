Jyoti Prasad appointed Member (Law) of JERC for Goa and UTs

Power Minister R K Singh on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jyoti Prasad as Member (Law) of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Goa and Union Territories.

The JERC for all Union Territories except Delhi has been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. Subsequently, Goa also joined the joint commission. The commission consists of a chairperson and another member. ''Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh administered oath of office and secrecy to Ms Jyoti Prasad today as Member (Law) of JERC for Goa & UTs,'' a power ministry statement said. Prasad holds an LLB and B.Sc degrees. She retired as senior general manager (legal) from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) June 30, 2021.

Earlier, she worked as deputy general manager, AGM, chief manager and law officer (corporate centre) in PGCIL. Prior to this, she had practised law in the Delhi High Court from 1985 to 1993.

Major functions of JERC for Goa and UTs are to determine tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, regulate electricity purchase and procurement process of distribution licensee, facilitate intra-state transmission, among others, within the state of Goa and six Union Territories.

