Ministry of railways sanctions construction of two dedicated freight corridors: Union Minister informs RS

Dedicated mineral corridors shall be planned to facilitate the transport of minerals from mining areas in the hinterland along with encouraging the local evacuation networks to be built in an integrated manner, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:04 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dedicated mineral corridors shall be planned to facilitate the transport of minerals from mining areas in the hinterland along with encouraging the local evacuation networks to be built in an integrated manner, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. National Mineral Policy, 2019 inter alia provides that dedicated mineral corridors shall be planned to facilitate the transport of minerals from mining areas in the hinterland along with encouraging the local evacuation networks to be built in an integrated manner, the Ministry of Mines informed.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday, said, "Ministry of Railways has sanctioned construction of two dedicated freight corridors (DFC); i.e. Eastern and Western DFCs. Further, MoR has decided to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the following three new Dedicated Freight Corridors as East-Coast Corridor (Kharagpur to Vijayawada:1115 KM), East-West Sub-corridor, (Palghar-Bhusawal-Nagpur-Kharagpur-Dankuni: 2163 KM and Rajkharsawan-Kalipahari-Andal: 195 KM); North-South Sub-corridor (Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi: 975 KM)." Maximum moving dimensions on DFC will be more liberal and comparable to world standards to permit heavier and longer trains. The DPRs for the DFCs are prepared by aligning the requirement of the evacuation of minerals also from the hinterland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

