Centre has set up dedicated desk to support Northeastern states in their outreach activities to investors: G Kishan Reddy in LS

A dedicated Northeast desk has been set up within 'Invest India', which supports the North East States in their outreach activities to the investors in facilitating and handholding select companies, informed G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Development of North-East Region in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. According to the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region, the desk is working closely with One District One Product (ODOP), StartUP and other sector desks of Invest India for their initiatives in the region. The Invest Northeast Portal, presenting investment opportunities in the region across sectors and States to both domestic and foreign investors, has also been developed.

"The North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), 2017 has come into force with effect from 01.04.2017 for a period of five years. The scheme covers the manufacturing and service sector of all the States of North Eastern Region (NER), including Sikkim," said the ministry. The NE Desk of Invest India under DPIIT has organized events like National Handloom Day and Business Conclave, in collaboration with industry associations, to promote investment opportunities in the region, informed Reddy in Lok Sabha.

"Various benefits provided under the scheme include: (i) Central Capital Investment Incentive for access to credit; (ii) Central Interest Incentive; (iii) Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive; (iv) Income Tax Reimbursement; (v) Goods and Services Tax Reimbursement; (vi) Employment Incentive;and (vii) Transport Incentive. There is an overall cap of Rs.200 crore per unit for benefits under all components subject to investment in Plant and Machinery. Till end-October 2021, a total of 391 new industrial units with a proposed total investment of Rs.2,631.19 crore have been granted registration under NEIDS. The total incentive envisaged for these industrial units amounts to Rs.1,740.06 crore," said the ministry. In collaboration with the NITI Aayog, the 'NITI Forum for North East' has been constituted for accelerated, inclusive and sustainable development in the North East Region which has identified five focus sectors, viz. Tea, Tourism, Bamboo, Dairy and Pisciculture.

Ministry said that the Government has been providing special emphasis to the development and promotion of tourism in the North-Eastern states. "Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, sixteen projects with themes of Heritage, Wildlife, Spiritual, Tribal, Eco-adventure etc with total amount of Rs.1,337.63 crore have been sanctioned. Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme, the development of Kamakhya Devi Temple (Rs.29.99 crore) and Pilgrimage Facilitation at Nagaland (Rs.25.26 crore) and Meghalaya (Rs.29.31 crore) have been sanctioned. Further, Kaziranga National Park (Assam) has been identified under the Iconic Site Development Scheme," said the ministry. (ANI)

