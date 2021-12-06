Left Menu

Omicron: Delhi government issues a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for violating norms for international arrivals

Delhi government on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre related to the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:39 IST
Omicron: Delhi government issues a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for violating norms for international arrivals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre related to the COVID-19 variant Omicron. As per an official statement, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre following the emergence of the COVID-19 variant Omicron."

The statement further added, "Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously, and it would be presumed that the manager has nothing to say in the matter and action as deemed fit shall be in relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the other applicable laws." Nodal Incharge at the airport, Vasant Vihar SDM has issued notice for two flights of Etihad Airlines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021