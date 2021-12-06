Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, energy boost

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, energy boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after declining sharply last week on Omicron and taper fears, with investors favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,633.43.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.22%, at 4,548.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.16 points, or 0.21%, to 15,117.63 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Sri Lanka imposes travel ban from six southern African countries over Omicron variant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021