US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, energy boost

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after declining sharply last week on Omicron and taper fears, with investors favoring banks, energy and economy-linked stocks against technology and growth-heavy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,633.43.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.22%, at 4,548.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.16 points, or 0.21%, to 15,117.63 at the opening bell.

