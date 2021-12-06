Left Menu

Germany urges Iran to return to nuclear talks with realistic proposals

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reinstating their nuclear pact resumed a week ago but broke off https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-nuclear-talks-break-friday-with-formal-meeting-officials-2021-12-03 on Friday, with a resumption scheduled for later this week, as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands. The German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said it was unacceptable that Iran was advancing its nuclear capacity in parallel with the talks.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:23 IST
Germany urges Iran to return to nuclear talks with realistic proposals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany wants Iran to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that offers Tehran made last week almost all violate previously agreed compromises.

Its proposals are "not a basis for a successful end to talks," she said. "We reviewed the proposals ... carefully and thoroughly and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations." Iran and major powers started talks in April aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the 2015 pact, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump three years ago.

But negotiations stopped after the election of Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June. Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reinstating their nuclear pact resumed a week ago but broke off https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-nuclear-talks-break-friday-with-formal-meeting-officials-2021-12-03 on Friday, with a resumption scheduled for later this week, as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands.

The German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said it was unacceptable that Iran was advancing its nuclear capacity in parallel with the talks. She said Berlin wants to build on progress already made and remains "committed to the diplomatic path, but the window of opportunity is closing more and more". A senior Iranian official said on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-reluctance-lift-all-sanctions-main-obstacle-reviving-2015-pact-iranian-2021-12-05 a U.S. reluctance to lift all sanctions that were reimposed on Iran by Trump is the main challenge to reviving the deal.

Western powers have questioned Tehran's determination to salvage the agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday Washington would not let Iran drag out the process while continuing to advance its uranium enrichment programme and it will pursue other options if diplomacy fails.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021