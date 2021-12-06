India, Russia sign 28 investment deals -foreign secy
India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue.
