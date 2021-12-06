Left Menu

President Kovind visits Raigad fort, pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his samadhi, informed the President's Secretariat.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:43 IST
President Kovind visits Raigad fort, pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
President Ram Nath Kovind in Raigad on Monday. (Photo.PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his samadhi, informed the President's Secretariat. According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, President Kovind said that he considered himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to pay his respects to Shivaji Maharaj. This visit is like a pilgrimage for him, added President Kovind.

The President said that under the able leadership of Shivaji Maharaj, the glory of the entire region increased while patriotic feeling re-emerged. He noted, "The character of Shivaji Maharaj has been described very effectively in the 19th century Sanskrit work 'Shivraj-Vijayah'. He said that this book could be translated into various Indian languages so that people, especially the younger generation, can get acquainted with the great personality and unique work of Shivaji Maharaj."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's thinking was futuristic. He took many decisions of far-reaching effect with the help of his Council of Ministers known as 'Ashta-Pradhan'," added the President. He noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji built the first modern navy of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021