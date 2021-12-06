President Kovind visits Raigad fort, pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his samadhi, informed the President's Secretariat. According to a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, President Kovind said that he considered himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to pay his respects to Shivaji Maharaj. This visit is like a pilgrimage for him, added President Kovind.

The President said that under the able leadership of Shivaji Maharaj, the glory of the entire region increased while patriotic feeling re-emerged. He noted, "The character of Shivaji Maharaj has been described very effectively in the 19th century Sanskrit work 'Shivraj-Vijayah'. He said that this book could be translated into various Indian languages so that people, especially the younger generation, can get acquainted with the great personality and unique work of Shivaji Maharaj."

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's thinking was futuristic. He took many decisions of far-reaching effect with the help of his Council of Ministers known as 'Ashta-Pradhan'," added the President. He noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji built the first modern navy of India. (ANI)

