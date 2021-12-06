India, Russia discuss collaboration in shipbuilding, inland waterways
India and Russia can collaborate in the fields of civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.
Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev called on Sonowal on Monday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, Waterways said in release.
Sonowal said that both the countries are looking at new areas of cooperation to further the bilateral relations.
The minister said that the two sides discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways and also the interest of Indian companies in the Russian Far East in energy, transportation and logistic sectors.
Sonowal added that they also talked about training of Indian Seafarers for operations in the Arctic region.
