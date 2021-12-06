Scheduled Commercial Banks recover Rs 90 cr from cyber financial frauds in last 5 years: MoS Finance

Scheduled Commercial Banks has recovered around Rs 90 crores in an action against cyber financial frauds in the last five years, informed Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. Cyber financial frauds in banking primarily relate to frauds that have taken place on ATM/ debit cards, credit cards and internet banking platforms, says the release by Finance Ministry.

Karad also informed the parliament Digital India Programme has made a significant and positive impact on the lives of the common citizen in the country. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

