SDRF retrieves body of 5-year-old boy who fell in a well at Indore's Lalbaag Palace

The body of a five-year-old who fell in a well at the Lalbaag Palace in Indore district was retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 23:17 IST
A visual from the site in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The body of a five-year-old who fell in a well at the Lalbaag Palace in Indore district was retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday. While speaking to reporters here today, police sub-inspector Vishal Nagve, said, "After a struggle of about two hours, SDRF took out Vansh's body and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited."

Yashwant, Grandfather of the deceased, said that perhaps his grandson could have been saved if the administration had sent help sooner. "For about 2 hours, we kept calling all the departments asking for help but there was a delay in getting help," added the five-year-old's grandfather. (ANI)

