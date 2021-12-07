NDMC comes up with new three-stage amnesty scheme

Ahead of the civic polls in the national capital, the civic body in north Delhi announced a three-stage amnesty scheme for property taxpayers, with some exceptions, on Monday.

Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (NDMC) Standing Committee Jogi Ram Jain and Leader of the House Chhail Bihari Goswami told reporters that the civic body has come up with ''a new amnesty scheme to give relief to citizens''.

The scheme will be implemented in three stages. In the first stage, by January 15, 2022, all property taxpayers can avail the benefit of a 100-per cent interest and penalty waiver and a 15-per cent waiver on the principal amount on a lump sum payment of the due property tax, Jain said.

In the second stage, a 75-per cent waiver on interest and a 100-per cent waiver on penalty will be given on the payment of the outstanding property tax by February 28, while there will be no waiver on the principal amount, the NDMC panel chief was quoted as saying in a statement.

In the third stage, a 50-per cent waiver on interest and a 100-per cent waiver on penalty will be given on the payment of the outstanding property tax till March 31, while no rebate will be given on the principal amount, the civic body said.

Jain said if a citizen is not able to deposit his outstanding property tax in the first stage due to any reason, he can take advantage of the amnesty scheme and deposit the amount in the second or the third stage.

For properties in Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora, extended ''abadi'' of village and 544 unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies, the amnesty scheme already in force will remain in effect, the statement said.

Jain said the properties, the valuation of which is pending or cases related to which are pending before the Municipal Tax Tribunal or any other court, can also take advantage of the amnesty scheme.

Property taxpayers have to pay their due tax through the NDMC website only. Jain said if citizens face any problem in depositing property tax online, they can contact the zonal offices. Along with this, five counters will also be set up at the NDMC headquarters at the Civic Centre to help them, he added.

Citizens can also deposit their property tax online with the help of the citizen service centres, Jain said.

Goswami said by depositing property tax online, ''greater transparency will come and the 'inspector raj' will end''. Along with this, the Digital India programme will also get a boost, he added.

Goswami appealed to the property owners to take advantage of this ''golden opportunity'' and pay their taxes as the scheme will not be repeated in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)