Saudi ACWA power to sign a $7 bln green hydrogen deal with Omanoil, Air Products - Al Arabiya

Saudi ACWA power will sign on Tuesday a $7 billion deal with Omanoil and Air Products to produce green hydrogen in Oman's Salalah Free Zone, Al Arabiya TV reported on Monday.

Omani and Saudi firms signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) potentially valued at more than $10 billion, Omani official media reported on Monday, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sets off on a Gulf tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)