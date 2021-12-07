Left Menu

Extreme weather may pose risk to power system this winter: ISO New England

ISO New England, the power grid operator for the six New England states, on Monday said a severe prolonged cold snap could lead to emergency actions in New England as fuel supply issues threatens ability to meet consumer demand for electricity this winter.

ISO New England, the power grid operator for the six New England states, on Monday said a severe prolonged cold snap could lead to emergency actions in New England as fuel supply issues threatens ability to meet consumer demand for electricity this winter. Natural gas pipeline constraints, coupled with global supply chain issues related to deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), are placing New England's power system at heightened risk heading into the winter season, the power grid operator said.

However, New England is expected to have the resources needed to meet consumer demand if the winter is mild, it said. ISO New England expects demand for electricity will peak at 19,710 megawatts (MW) during average winter weather conditions of 10°F, and 20,349 MW if temperatures reach below average conditions of 5°F.

The all-time winter peak demand was 22,818 MW, set on January 15, 2004, during a cold snap.

