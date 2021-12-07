Andaman MP demands administration pay compensation to farmers for crop loss

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has demanded that the union territory administration pay compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to damage of paddy and vegetable crops in North and Middle Andaman district because of heavy rain.

Sharma has requested the Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) to direct the concerned departments to assess the damage to crops due to heavy rain in the entire North and Middle Andaman region and pay necessary compensation to the farmers.

In a letter to the LG, the Congress MP on Monday mentioned that very recently due to low pressure formation in the South Andaman region and also because of other natural causes the North and Middle Andaman region witnessed heavy rain, which has caused large scale damage to the standing paddy crops. In many villages vegetable cultivators have also suffered losses due to heavy rainfall, he added.

The Member of Parliament also mentioned that in Andaman and Nicobar Islands most of the farmers are completely dependent on paddy cultivation for their need of rice for the entire year while some portion of the rice is also sold in local markets.

He informed the LG that because of the heavy rain many cultivators of paddy and vegetables, who have invested heavily in seeds, fertilizers and insecticides have lost source of income for the coming months due to damage to their standing crops.

