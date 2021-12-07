Left Menu

Mumbai: Death toll in Worli cylinder blast incident rises to 3

The death toll in the Worli cylinder burst incident went up to three on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:17 IST
Mumbai: Death toll in Worli cylinder blast incident rises to 3
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the Worli cylinder burst incident went up to three on Tuesday morning. Nair Hospital and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday morning in an official statement informed that a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday.

A four-month-old infant and a 27-year-old man had died last week. Following this, BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane slammed the Maharashtra government over the incident.

"Third death in the Worli cylinder blast incident!! Little baby...father and now the mother!! The entire family is wiped out thanks to shameless BMC and the state Government!! The local MLA and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray should resign if he has any shame left! @CMOMaharashtra," tweeted Rane. On November 30, as many as four people were injured in the Worli area of Mumbai after a gas cylinder explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 India
 France
 India
