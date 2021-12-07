Left Menu

TRS MPs to boycott Parliament’s Winter Session over farmers’ issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:39 IST
TRS MPs to boycott Parliament’s Winter Session over farmers’ issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the central government of being ''anti-farmer'', the TRS announced on Tuesday that its MPs will boycott both houses of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Shouting slogans against the government and in support of farmers, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. All the MPs were dressed in black.

Party leader Keshav Rao alleged that the government was insensitive to farmers' demands and was ''anti-farmer.'' The TRS has been raising the issue of procurement of paddy by the Food Corporation of India from Telangana, party leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao said.

It is the responsibility of the central government to procure paddy from the state and give farmers their due, he said, adding the party has been demanding to bring a bill for the Minimum Support Price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021