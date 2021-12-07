Delhi: RML hospital threatens disciplinary action against doctors on strike

The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital Administration on Tuesday issued a notice to resident doctors, who are protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, threatening disciplinary action. "All Residents Doctors (Junior and Senior Residents), appointed on ad-hoc basis are informed that they cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity. Non-observance of rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit including termination," the circular issued by the Office Superintendent stated.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services earlier in the day appealed to the protesting resident doctors to return to their duties. "I once again appeal to you to return to duties and lend your support to Health Minister and MoHFW who are trying their best to solve the sub-judice matter," the Directorate General of Health Services said.

"Returning to duties will give a very strong message of nationalistic, moralistic and rational approach in these most challenging times for you as well as for poor and common men of our beloved country for it is they who suffer from such strike," it added. On Monday, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) decided to continue their agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling even after meeting with State RDA Representatives and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)