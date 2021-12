BRIEF-Aramco, L&T Sign MoU To Establish Heavy Wall Pressure Vessels Facility At Jubail Industrial City

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND LARSEN & TOUBRO TO COLLABORATE ON MANUFACTURING SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

* ARAMCO AND L&T SIGN MOU TO ESTABLISH HEAVY WALL PRESSURE VESSELS FACILITY AT JUBAIL INDUSTRIAL CITY * L&T IS DUE TO START CONSTRUCTION OF NEW FACILITY IMMINENTLY, WITH PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO COMMENCE BY Q3 2022

* FACILITY AIMS TO PRODUCE CRITICAL EQUIPMENT FOR SEVERAL INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING THE POWER AND OIL AND GAS SECTORS Further company coverage:

