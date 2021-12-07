Meghalaya partners with SIAL India for their New Delhi Exhibition scheduled from 9th -11th December 2021

NEW DELHI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Meghalaya has partnered with the world's No. 1 Food Innovation Network, SIAL India, for its event at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 9th – 11th December 2021. The event will encompass both wine and spirits and will have an exhibit of around 20-30 international wine producers alongside Indian producers, culminating in a show floor with approximately 50 producers in total.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma, will inaugurate the inaugural session as Chief Guest on December 9 at SIAL India 2021. He will also announce the dates for the North East Food Show 2022, North-East's biggest food expo in association with SIAL. SIAL India will also see the launch and establishment of Vinexpo, a first for India's global wine and spirits industry. This B2B event is designed to connect producers from around the world with distribution and retail players in a market with strong potential. It offers the opportunity to showcase wines and spirits in both international and local environments.

On Meghalaya's partnership with SIAL India, Shri Conrad Sangma said, ''We are delighted to partner with SIAL India and acknowledge the trust placed in us as a state partner. The event will put a spotlight on the global significance of Meghalayan cuisine and display its most creative and inventive products exclusively for exhibitors. Furthermore, Meghalaya is ambitiously working to augment the Meghalayan culinary arts with emphasis on civilizational connotations, reflecting the richness, depth and diversity of the state's cuisine. The latest and greatest in food and beverage innovation will be on display at SIAL as new, sustainably produced and traditional products from the state will be presented here at SIAL, highlighting the innovative power of the food industry by transforming our food system.

In 2019, Government of Meghalaya coined the phrase ''Meghalaya On The Move'' to commemorate the progress of the State in all developmental initiative. In keeping with this advancement, Meghalaya joins SIAL India 2021 as Partner State. 18 brands from Meghalaya nominated by a rigorous Selection Committee will showcase their products at the Meghalaya Pavilion. The highlight will be on Meghalaya's Lakadong turmeric, ginger, honey, pineapple and indigenous fruit processed foods. The brands participating use agricultural raw material sourced directly from farmers who harvest using traditional methods and are largely organic. Each brand then processes them adding their unique innovative twist and this year Team Meghalaya will present honey infused with mustard, mandarin and litchi, chocolate cashews, wild orange pickle, ingmahir tea (gingerol tea) and many such exclusive-to-Meghalaya products.

The Meghalaya Pavilion Exhibitors at the event includes homegrown brands like naKper, CountrySpices, Dalade, BEE Natural, GabilAgro Industries, Meg Spice, MEG Tea and many more.

SIAL India is one of the country's biggest B2B food expos and in the last event witnessed 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries with approx. 8,000+ trade visitors, making it the ideal networking and business platform for the food and beverage industry stakeholders. The show, which is one of its first kind in India in the B2B space, is jointly organised by InterAds Exhibitions, Comexposium and Vinexposium.

About Meghalaya Meghalaya meaning ''abode of clouds'' is one of the Seven Sister States of northeast India. The state of Meghalaya is mountainous, with stretches of valley and highland plateaus, and it is geologically rich. About 70% of the state is forested. The Meghalayan forests are considered to be among the richest botanical habitats of Asia. These forests receive abundant rainfall and support a vast variety of floral and faunal biodiversity. The main tribes in Meghalaya are the Khasis, the Garos, and the Jaintias. Each tribe has its own culture, traditions, dress, and language. The majority of the population and the major tribal groups in Meghalaya follow a matrilineal system where lineage and inheritance are traced through women.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)