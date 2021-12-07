Left Menu

Centre disburses Rs 2,071cr loan for 4,000-odd projects so far under Agri Infra fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:18 IST
Centre disburses Rs 2,071cr loan for 4,000-odd projects so far under Agri Infra fund
The government has so far disbursed Rs 2,071 crore for 4,003 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Tomar, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said a total of 8,488 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme so far with a loan amount of Rs 6,098 crore.

''Out of which, Rs 2,071 crores have been disbursed for 4,003 projects,'' he said.

Out of 8,488 projects sanctioned so far, a maximum of 1,954 projects were from Madhya Pradesh, followed by 1,424 projects in Andhra Pradesh, 900 projects in Karnataka, 684 projects in Uttar Pradesh, 654 projects from Rajasthan and 555 projects in Maharashtra.

About 5,067 projects sanctioned belonged to primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACs), 2,576 projects of agri-entrepreneurs, 685 projects of individual farmers, 61 projects of farmer producer organizations and 53 projects belonged to start-ups, showed the data placed before the Lower House.

The agriculture infrastructure fund set up in 2020 aims at providing a medium-long term debt financial facility till 2025-26 for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.

