Left Menu

Govt says some dairies protesting against move to tax milk cooperatives

Replying to another query, the minister said the National Cooperative Development Corporation NCDC has framed the Dairy Sahakar scheme in convergence with central government schemes through NCDC credit linkage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:29 IST
Govt says some dairies protesting against move to tax milk cooperatives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that some farmer-owned dairy cooperatives in the country are protesting against the decision to tax milk cooperatives under Section 194Q of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, in a written reply to the Lok sabha, said Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma), Karnataka Milk Federations and Punjab Milk Federations have represented against the move to tax dairy cooperatives under Section 194Q of the Income Tax Act. As per the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL) and Panchmahal District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union Ltd have together challenged the provisions of Section 194Q of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and its applicability to dairy cooperative societies in the High Court of Gujarat, he said.

The minister said ''the matter is sub-judice'' when asked for action taken on this issue. Replying to another query, the minister said the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) has framed the 'Dairy Sahakar scheme' in convergence with central government schemes through NCDC credit linkage. Under the scheme, a credit linkage to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore is to be provided by them for all aspects of the dairy business, he added. To strengthen the dairy sector in the country, the government is implementing schemes such as Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), National Programming for Dairy Development (NPDD), Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in the Dairy sector (SDCFPO), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for Animal Husbandry and Animal Husbandry and Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021