No operator at any major port denied handling of Exim cargo from any nation: Govt

Provisions for examination of the goods are already there in the Customs Act, 1962, the minister said.Port operators are supposed to provide their services on non-discriminatory basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
No operator at any major port has denied handling of Exim cargo from any nation, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

However, Adani Port and SEZ have issued advisory vide circular dated October 11, according to which from November 15, APSEZ is not handling EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. ''The trade advisory is applicable to all the terminals...including third party terminals at any APSEZ port. Provisions for examination of the goods are already there in the Customs Act, 1962,'' the minister said.

Port operators are supposed to provide their services on a non-discriminatory basis. ''However, port restrictions provision can be exercised by the competent authorities of Government of India, Ministry of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade,'' Sonowal said.

Examination of cargo is being done as per the norms for various commodities and risk parameters ascertained from time to time on a case-to-case basis, the minister mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

