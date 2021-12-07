Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday - Tasnim
Updated: 07-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:29 IST
Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalized the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by the U.S. or Iranian officials.
