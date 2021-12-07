Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday - Tasnim

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalized the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by the U.S. or Iranian officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)