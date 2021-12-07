Left Menu

Omicron: Aviation Minister takes stock of preparedness at airports, issues action plan

With the number of passengers arriving in India increasing, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he has taken stock of preparedness, testing capacities and situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at all airports and issued an action plan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:29 IST
Omicron: Aviation Minister takes stock of preparedness at airports, issues action plan
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with senior officials (Photo/Twitter:@JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the number of passengers arriving in India increasing, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he has taken stock of preparedness, testing capacities and situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at all airports and issued an action plan. "Took stock of the preparedness, testing capacities, and the situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at both private and AAI_Official airports. Have put an action plan with 8 compliances on immigration queues, expanding RT-PCR service providers...", Scindia tweeted.

He further said, "...ramping up help desks & forex counters, along with seamless floor management. Rest assured, @MoCA_GoI is monitoring the situation on a daily basis & passengers shall not face any inconvenience at airports." The Union Health Ministry issued a revised set of guidelines from December 1, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, all travellers, irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status, arriving in India from countries identified as 'countries at-risk' would have to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at airport on arrival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021