Pension to be paid by PDAs uninterrupted during extended period: Dr Jitendra Singh

In yet another reform to enhance ease of living for elder citizens, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Government has decided to extend the time limit up to 31st December 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (JeevanPramaan) by the Central Government Pensioners in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and vulnerability of the elderly population to Coronavirus. Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the Life Certificate till 30th November for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Pensioners can submit a Life Certificate through any of the modes including in physical form or digitally using an online system for submission of Life Certificate during the extended period. Pension will continue to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period.

The Minister said that Pension Disbursing Banks have been advised to continue to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior while obtaining Life Certificates and to ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the bank branches to prevent overcrowding.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society including the retirees and pensioners who are the nation's assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

It may be recalled that last week only Dr Jitendra Singh launched unique Face Recognition Technology for Pensioners. The Minister said that the Face Recognition Technique of giving Life Certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh Central Government Pensioners but also Crores of Pensioners who fall outside the jurisdiction of this Department such as EPFO, State Government Pensioners etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)