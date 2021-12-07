Chairman IndianOil elected president of World LPG Association

S M Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has been elected as president of the World LPG Association (WLPGA), the company said Tuesday.

Headquartered in Paris, WLPGA represents the global LPG network of over 300 members operating in more than 125 countries. The association's primary aim is to add value to the sector by driving premium demand for LPG while promoting sound business and safety practices. ''The General Assembly of the WLPGA unanimously passed a resolution to elect S M Vaidya, chairman, IndianOil, as its president during the ongoing World LPG Forum 2021 in Dubai,'' the firm said in a statement.

The WLPGA team is supported and assisted by the Board of Directors and the Industry Council.

The WLPGA board comprises a president, a first vice-president, a treasurer, three vice-presidents and up to five other board members.

IndianOil is an 'A' category member of the WLPGA (Criteria: Annual LPG Sales volume of more than 7 lakh tonnes) and also an Industry Council member. Commenting on his appointment as the WLPGA president, M Vaidya said, ''The increasing footprint of LPG has transformed the lives of millions of people across the world. And as we are poised to put our foot on the accelerator of the energy transition, this cleaner fuel will have a more strategic role to play.'' ''I look forward to leveraging my enriching experience as the leader of India's top energy major in driving the vision of WLPGA. Borrowing from India's rich on-ground experience, I can confidently say that the World LPG Association will have a defining role to play to ensure a sustainable and greener energy future for the entire world''.

