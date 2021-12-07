Netherlands undecided on diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -government
The Netherlands has not decided yet if it will join a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Dutch Foreign Minister Ben Knapen said on Tuesday.
"We want to talk to our European partners to see what we can do together," Knapen said in parliament. "We would prefer to see a common European response."
