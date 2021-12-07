Netherlands undecided on diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -government

The Netherlands has not decided yet if it will join a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Dutch Foreign Minister Ben Knapen said on Tuesday.

"We want to talk to our European partners to see what we can do together," Knapen said in parliament. "We would prefer to see a common European response."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)