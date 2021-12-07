Relief package announced for fishermen of two Gujarat districts

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a relief package of Rs 2.65 crore for fishermen from the coastal districts of Gir Somnath and Amreli who saw their boats and fishing equipment getting damaged due to stormy weather and rough sea condition recently, officials said.

The decision to give a relief package was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, they added.

''In all, stormy weather had damaged 46 large and four small fishing boats, along with fishing equipment. For damaged nets and equipments, the government would pay 50 per cent of the cost or Rs 35,000, whichever is less. In case of a partially damaged large sized boat, such as trawler and gill net boats, the compensation would be 50 per cent of the boat value or Rs 2 lakh, whichever is less,'' an official said.

For a partially damaged small sized boat, the government would pay 50 per cent of the boat value or Rs 35,000, whichever is less, while in case of a fully damaged small sized boat, the compensation would be 50 per cent of the boat value or Rs 75,000, whichever is less, a state government release said.

''For a fully damaged trawler, the compensation would be Rs 5 lakh or 50 per cent of the trawler's value. On a loan of Rs 5 lakh to repair a partially damaged large boat, the state government would bear 10 per cent of the interest for a period of two years as part of this package. The same will apply on a loan of Rs 10 lakh in case of a fully damaged large boat,'' the release further informed.

The state government had announced a relief package of Rs 105 crore for fishermen affected by cyclone Tauktae in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)