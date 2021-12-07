Maha prisons dept, bank start skill development programme for Yerwada inmates

The Maharashtra prisons department in association with a leading public sector bank has started a skill development programme for inmates to make them self-reliant after they are released, an official said on Tuesday.

The programme, which is being conducted by the prisons department and Bank of Maharashtra's Mahabank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (MRSETI) in Yerwada Jail here, will see inmates getting certificates as well as suitable credit facility later from the lender, said Atulchandra Kulkarni, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons).

The programmes have been devised in a simple yet effective manner to enable inmates to earn a livelihood once they are released from jail, he said.

A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra said the programme was a great opportunity for jail inmates to learn so that they can live with pride when they are released.

He said the PM SVANidhi scheme was turning out to a game-changer for small vendors, adding that inmates, on completion of the programme, as well as their kin can get various credit facilities from his bank.

About 100 inmates are being trained in three categories, namely poultry, home appliances and mobile phone repair, and pickle-masala making for women, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)