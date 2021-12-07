Left Menu

Congress team to visit Nagaland tomorrow to meet kin of those who died in anti-insurgency operation: Cong leader

A Congress delegation will visit Nagaland on Wednesday to meet the families of those who died in an anti-insurgency operation, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:14 IST
Congress team to visit Nagaland tomorrow to meet kin of those who died in anti-insurgency operation: Cong leader
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo.ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress delegation will visit Nagaland on Wednesday to meet the families of those who died in an anti-insurgency operation, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "Congress delegation will visit Nagaland tomorrow to meet the families of those who died in an anti-insurgency operation that went awry in the Mon district on Saturday."

Congress leader Ajoy Mishra said, "It is an intelligence failure. The country must know that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was informed about the incident, but despite that he went to Jaipur.Ajoy Mishra said that the compensation given to the families is very small. Earlier on Monday, Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021