Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Co produces 315,000 bpd -statement

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:51 IST
Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) currently produces 315,000 barrel per day, a statement on state-run National Oil Corporation's (NOC) Facebook page said on Tuesday.
AGOCO produces more than 20% of the country's daily output, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in the statement.
