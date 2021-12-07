Left Menu

Despite no advances, France expects Iran nuclear talks to resume Thursday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 23:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • France

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday he expected nuclear talks between Iran and world powers to resume on Thursday, but after last week he had not been encouraged and feared Iran's new negotiating was trying to gain time.

"The elements today of the discussion that re-started are not very encouraging because we have the feeling the Iranians want to make it last and the longer the talks last, the more they go back on their commitments ... and get closer to capacity to get a nuclear weapon."

He said talks were likely to resume on Thursday despite no advances last week, but he hoped things would take a positive turn otherwise it could lead to a "serious situation".

