Left Menu

Florida to feed starving manatees in rare conservation move

Starving manatees will soon be fed by hand in Florida, a rare wildfire intervention to save the marine mammals whose natural food is vanishing from the effects of pollution, state officials told Reuters. “Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a limited feeding trial,” said Carly Jones of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in an email to Reuters ahead of a formal announcement later this week.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 00:24 IST
Florida to feed starving manatees in rare conservation move
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Starving manatees will soon be fed by hand in Florida, a rare wildfire intervention to save the marine mammals whose natural food is vanishing from the effects of pollution, state officials told Reuters.

"Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a limited feeding trial," said Carly Jones of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in an email to Reuters ahead of a formal announcement later this week. "Details are still being worked out." The move, authorized by the federal government, is highly unusual in conservation, which tends to favor leaving wild animals to their own foraging and hunting lest they become dependent on human handouts.

But manatees have suffered badly in 2021, with 1,017 animals found dead so far this year. The gentle herbivores, also known as "sea cows," are considered threatened https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-manatee/manatees-taken-off-u-s-endangered-list-conservationists-cry-foul-idUSL2N1H820T, with fewer than 8,000 https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/manatee left in Florida waters. Scientists say they are starving to death, thanks to nitrogen-polluted sewage and agricultural runoff. The nitrogen fuels the growth of algae, which then smothers and kills coastal seagrass https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ot2lH0 – the manatees' main food in their winter grounds.

During the trial feedings, wildlife experts could feed the animals romaine lettuce and cabbage, which is what manatees in captivity eat, said marine biologist Patrick Rose, who leads the Save the Manatee Club in Florida. "The idea behind this experimental supplemental feeding … is that you can give them just enough more food that they can get them through this winter time," Rose said. "The longer this is delayed, the less likely it can be successful."

Once the timing is worked out, the trial feeding will begin on private property, Jones said. It remains illegal for the public to feed manatees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021