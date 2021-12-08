Left Menu

Haiti to hike fuel prices as subsidies weigh on state coffers

Haiti's government on Tuesday announced a hike in fuel prices after years of costly subsidies as part of a plan to improve government finances, an unpopular measure that has in the past triggered violent street protests.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:49 IST
Haiti to hike fuel prices as subsidies weigh on state coffers
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's government on Tuesday announced a hike in fuel prices after years of costly subsidies as part of a plan to improve government finances, an unpopular measure that has in the past triggered violent street protests. The government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry told a news conference that the price of gasoline at the pump would rise 20% while diesel prices would nearly double when the new policy goes into effect on Friday.

That is the result of the elimination of fuel subsidies, which Henry said cost Haiti's government the equivalent of $300 million in 2020. The measure would also double the price of kerosene, which is used for lamps in poor homes and in remote rural areas.

The country recently suffered a month of crippling fuel shortages as a result of blockade of fuel terminals by the G9 coalition of gangs that insisted Henry resign. G9 leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier in November said the group would temporarily lift the blockade for a week.

The gangs never restored the blockade and fuel distribution has since then mostly functioned normally, though fuel transport drivers are the target of frequent kidnappings by gangs. A 2018 plan to reduce fuel subsidies as part of a deal between former President Jovenel Moise and the International Monetary Fund triggered violent demonstrations as protesters barricaded roads, looted stores and set cars ablaze.

Moise was assassinated in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021