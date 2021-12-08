Odisha: 9 students of Government Residential School test Covid positive in Jajpur

Nine students of Government Residential School tested positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur district. Earlier, 182 students and 11 teachers of the school had undergone tests for Covid-19.

"We have sanitised the school", Dr Biranchi Narayan Barik, CDMO, Jajpur said. The entire school building has been sanitised and Covid appropriate behaviour is being followed, said the Medical officer. (ANI)

