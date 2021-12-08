Two-day mega investment summit to begin in Tripura on Dec 9

Tripura Industries Development Corporation Chairman Tinku Roy on Tuesday said that Tripura has received an investment worth Rs 122 crore in the last financial year despite the COVID-19 induced slowdown. "This investment was done in the Bodhjungnagar industrial area alone due to the area's industry friendliness. Apart from that small scale units are also being opened in an individual capacity that is aided through various government schemes like PMEGP and Swabalamban", the chairman said.

Substantiating his statement Roy said, "factory owners prefer to open their units in Bodhjungnagar industrial area for the availability of cheap fuel. The whole industrial area runs on PNG and the total quota fixed for the area is 16,000 units." "Earlier, the total consumption used to stay somewhere near 5,000 to 6,000 units which have now risen up to 18,000 to 20,000 units. Sometimes in the peak time, the total consumption exceeds 24,000 to 25,000 units. So, it proves that the units are increasing in the industrial area," he said.

According to Roy, there is a big jump in investment quantum also. "Where Tripura's annual investment used to be less than Rs 3 to 4 crore, we are now exporting goods more than Rs 20 to 22 crore. This indicates that our production capacity is improving rapidly", he added. He also said that on average 2,500 to 3,000 people get loans under the PMEGP and Swavalamban schemes every year. Meanwhile, the Tripura government is organizing a two-day mega investment summit starting from December 9.

He said the main objective of the motive is to showcase the resources of Tripura and woo investment in the sectors full of potentials. Meanwhile, Industries and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said, "Tripura is a small state and we want that more employment opportunities can be created here. This is why we have invited more than 100 industry persons to attend the summit. Businessmen established in the sectors like Rubber, Bamboo, pineapple, food processing, higher education tyre companies like MRF, CEAT, JK have been invited for the two-day summit".

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will inaugurate the summit to be held at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala. (ANI)

