Agriculture sector functioned smoothly during lockdown: Narendra Singh Tomar informs LS

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, answering a question on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural households in Lok Sabha, said that the agriculture sector functioned "smoothly" adding that the government took all necessary measures to ensure smooth operation of agriculture-related activities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 07:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 07:56 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, answering a question on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural households in Lok Sabha, said that the agriculture sector functioned "smoothly" adding that the government took all necessary measures to ensure smooth operation of agriculture-related activities. Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had asked an unstarred question stating whether the government has assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural households.

Replying to the question, the Minister said, "During the lockdown, the agriculture sector functioned smoothly. The Government of India had taken all necessary measures to ensure the smooth operation of agriculture-related activities. Farming and allied activities were exempted from the lockdown." "Seed, fertilizer, pesticide etc. dealers, shops and other input related activities were allowed to open for making inputs available to the farmers. Inter and intrastate movement of farm machinery specially combine harvesters was facilitated," he added.

The Winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

