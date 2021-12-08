Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-12-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 09:50 IST
"#Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone police earlier today.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
