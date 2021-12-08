Left Menu

Solar-based lift irrigation to be implemented across Jharkhand: Agriculture secretary

Looking at projects implemented by the Simdega district administration and listening to farmers experiences, solar-based lift irrigation can be a game-changer for farmers across the state.

Renewable energy-based lift irrigation schemes will prove to be a game-changer for the agriculture sector in Jharkhand, a top official said.

The Jharkhand government has rolled out multiple schemes to boost the agriculture sector and lift irrigation system is one such initiative, Agriculture Secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui said on Tuesday.

Lift irrigation is primarily targeted at the farmers who cannot afford diesel pumps or other traditional boring systems.

Siddiqui who visited Simdega to take part in 'Kisan Samvad Karyakram', after listening to the experiences of farmers said multiple schemes are being rolled out.

He said, ''Utilising renewable energy projects for irrigation will help in creating a thriving agro-based economy. Looking at projects implemented by the Simdega district administration and listening to farmers' experiences, solar-based lift irrigation can be a game-changer for farmers across the state. And, soon we will implement this project across the state.'' In Simdega, a solar-based lift irrigation system has been developed and is providing irrigation facilities to farmers, a statement from the state government said.

More than 250 solar-based irrigation schemes have been implemented across different parts of the district, it said, adding more than 175 schemes have been taken for solar-lift irrigation. One solar lift irrigation system can be used for irrigating 10 acres of land.

Simdega is one of the most backward districts of Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

