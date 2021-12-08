Left Menu

Myanmar resident arrested in connection with drugs seizure worth over Rs 500 cr in Manipur's Moreh

A Myanmar resident was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 500 crore from Moreh town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday.

ANI | Tengnoupal (Manipur) | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:53 IST
Myanmar resident arrested in connection with drugs seizure worth over Rs 500 cr in Manipur's Moreh
Visual of the seized contraband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Myanmar resident was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 500 crore from Moreh town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday. According to the police, the recovered drugs include heroin powder weighing approximately 54 kg worth more than Rs 100 crore, and 154 kg of suspected methamphetamine (ice meth) worth over Rs 400 crore.

Tengnoupal Superintendent of Police Th Vikramjit Singh said, "The 43 Assam Rifles Moreh Battalion and Tengnoupal district police are working jointly and in close coordination with an aim to free Moreh town of narcotics substances." "The seizure was based on an intelligence input received about some places in Moreh town near the international border being used for stocking, repackaging and acting as redistribution facility for narcotics substances smuggled in large quantities from Myanmar," the SP added.

He further informed that a close watch was kept by a team on a house in Moreh. A man, who left the house, was intercepted by the security forces and a raid was carried out at the house. The person was identified as Monkhai, 19, a resident of Khampat in Myanmar.

"On searching the house, we recovered 3,716 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder and 152 packets of suspected crystal meth (methamphetamine). The team also recovered plastic packaging materials, which indicated that packing was done here," the SP noted. "The arrested person and the seized drugs have been handed over to officer-in-charge of Moreh Police Station and a case has been taken up and investigated into," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021