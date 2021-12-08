Two-day business summit in Tripura

Aiming to give Tripura's industrial sector a boost, a two-day business summit, starting Thursday, will be held at Prajna Bhavan here, the first such event in the northeastern state since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 80 industrial players from within the state and outside are expected to join the 'Destination Tripura-Investment Summit-2021', they said.

The Tripura government had earlier hosted business conclaves in Mumbai and Delhi to highlight the state's potential before the country's leading industrialists. Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Dr PK Goyel, said there is a need to develop the industrial sector in the state, taking advantage of locally available products such as rubber, agar, tea, pineapple and jackfruits. ''During the two business conclaves in Delhi and Mumbai, several industrialists had expressed their willingness to explore investment possibilities in Tripura,'' he underlined.

Goyel further said the state government has already unveiled a ''comprehensive policy'' for the promotion of agar-based industries in the state. "We do believe the summit will have a positive impact on the state's industrial scenario,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)