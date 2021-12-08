Left Menu

Two-day business summit in Tripura

Aiming to give Tripuras industrial sector a boost, a two-day business summit, starting Thursday, will be held at Prajna Bhavan here, the first such event in the northeastern state since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power, officials said on Wednesday.Around 80 industrial players from within the state and outside are expected to join the Destination Tripura-Investment Summit-2021, they said.The Tripura government had earlier hosted business conclaves in Mumbai and Delhi to highlight the states potential before the countrys leading industrialists.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:32 IST
Two-day business summit in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to give Tripura's industrial sector a boost, a two-day business summit, starting Thursday, will be held at Prajna Bhavan here, the first such event in the northeastern state since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 80 industrial players from within the state and outside are expected to join the 'Destination Tripura-Investment Summit-2021', they said.

The Tripura government had earlier hosted business conclaves in Mumbai and Delhi to highlight the state's potential before the country's leading industrialists. Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Dr PK Goyel, said there is a need to develop the industrial sector in the state, taking advantage of locally available products such as rubber, agar, tea, pineapple and jackfruits. ''During the two business conclaves in Delhi and Mumbai, several industrialists had expressed their willingness to explore investment possibilities in Tripura,'' he underlined.

Goyel further said the state government has already unveiled a ''comprehensive policy'' for the promotion of agar-based industries in the state. "We do believe the summit will have a positive impact on the state's industrial scenario,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021