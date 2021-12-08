One unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed that the operation is still underway.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian early this morning.

"Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today. More details are awaited. (ANI)

