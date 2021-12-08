SKM meeting underway over govt's fresh proposal on farmers' pending demands

A five-member committee constituted by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is deliberating upon the government's fresh proposal on farmers' remaining demands in its meeting being held at All India Kisan Mahasabha office in central Delhi on Wednesday.

Ravneet Brar, the spokesperson of BKU Kadian, said the committee members are also discussing about the panel to be set up by the government on legal guarantee to MSP and other issues.

The SKM, which has been spearheading the protest, is scheduled to hold a meeting later in the day to take a decision on whether they should end their agitation following the government's fresh proposal.

On Tuesday, the SKM had demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of ''fake'' cases against farmers.

According to the farmers' body, the government's proposal said it will form a committee to look into the demand for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states.

The SKM members had objected to this and had decided to meet again on Wednesday to deliberate on these issues and announce the future course of the agitation.

On November 30 this year, Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession amid an uproar on the first day of the Winter session without any discussion as demanded by the opposition.

