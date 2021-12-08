Left Menu

Set up JPC on MSP for crops: YSRCP in RS

The YSRCP on Wednesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss the issue of legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP of agricultural crops. ...I urge the Centre to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss with stakeholders concerned and elicit views on various issues of MSP, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:59 IST
Set up JPC on MSP for crops: YSRCP in RS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YSRCP on Wednesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss the issue of legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural crops. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the party welcomes the repeal of three farm laws but it has triggered a larger debate on a few issues including MSP.

''There is a need for a legal guarantee of MSP. ...I urge the Centre to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss with stakeholders concerned and elicit views on various issues of MSP,'' he said. Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been vocal on the MSP issue and in fact has announced support price for additional 24 crops in the state.

The central government fixes MSP for 23 notified crops but the Andhra Pradesh government has announced MSP for additional 24 crops, taking the total to 47 crops, he said. ''However, there is a need to cover all crops under MSP at the national level. For which, it is imperative to conduct a wider consultation with farmers and farmers organisations and all stakeholders,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021