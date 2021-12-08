Set up JPC on MSP for crops: YSRCP in RS

The YSRCP on Wednesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss the issue of legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural crops. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the party welcomes the repeal of three farm laws but it has triggered a larger debate on a few issues including MSP.

''There is a need for a legal guarantee of MSP. ...I urge the Centre to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss with stakeholders concerned and elicit views on various issues of MSP,'' he said. Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been vocal on the MSP issue and in fact has announced support price for additional 24 crops in the state.

The central government fixes MSP for 23 notified crops but the Andhra Pradesh government has announced MSP for additional 24 crops, taking the total to 47 crops, he said. ''However, there is a need to cover all crops under MSP at the national level. For which, it is imperative to conduct a wider consultation with farmers and farmers organisations and all stakeholders,'' he added.

